Crafting timeless beauty for your home
Jorden Sexton is a Marine Corps veteran, active duty servicemember with the Army National Guard, and the proud founder and owner of Sexton Woodwork. Based in Folsom, Jorden channels his passion for woodworking and patriotism into crafting handcrafted wooden American flags and customizable flags and emblems. Through his entrepreneurial venture, Jorden aims to reunite with his two children and spread patriotic joy into homes and businesses across the nation.
With a wealth of hands-on experience acquired over numerous years, encompassing a diverse range of disciplines from precision welding to the meticulous construction of cabinets and furniture, I stand committed to delivering unparalleled craftsmanship. Each piece I produce is meticulously crafted with an unwavering dedication to detail, ensuring a superior standard of quality that exceeds expectations. Rest assured, your satisfaction is paramount, and I am confident that my expertise will meet and exceed your highest standards. Should you entrust me with your project, you can be assured of a product that reflects the epitome of skill and dedication.
37" X 20" Made from Ash wood with an epoxy finish
Please contact for pricing. Will require $100 deposit.
Please contact for pricing. Will require $1000 deposit.
Please contact for pricing. Will require $500 deposit.
Please contact for pricing. Will require $50 deposit.
We stay in constant communication with our customers until the job is done. To get a free quote, or if you have questions or special requests, just drop us a line.
(916) 956-0884 Sextonwoodwork@gmail.com Instagram @sextonwoodwork
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
